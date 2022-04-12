Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 970 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 76,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.54. 16,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.70 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.10 and a 200-day moving average of $206.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.