Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) versus Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Concentrix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Concentrix and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 7.40% 20.51% 9.79% Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.05% 39.99% 9.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concentrix and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $5.59 billion 1.44 $405.58 million $8.09 19.01 Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.62 $547.50 million $4.57 33.88

Broadridge Financial Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concentrix. Concentrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Concentrix and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

Concentrix currently has a consensus price target of $202.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.36%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $182.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.76%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Concentrix has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Concentrix pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Concentrix pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Concentrix on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

