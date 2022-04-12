Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,999,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

