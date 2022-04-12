Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently -39.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

