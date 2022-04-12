Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,762.38

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,762.38 ($36.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,880.52 ($37.54). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,840 ($37.01), with a volume of 46,680 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($37.14) to GBX 2,800 ($36.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.79) to GBX 3,160 ($41.18) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,769.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,762.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 49.40 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($38.15), for a total value of £713,202.24 ($929,374.82).

Computacenter Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

