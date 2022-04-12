CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Tikvah Management Llc Purchases 9,549 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

NASDAQ CMPO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.50. 63,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMPO shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $10,905,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $4,105,000.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

