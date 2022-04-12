CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Tikvah Management Llc Acquires 10,149 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 10,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Several brokerages have commented on CMPO. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

