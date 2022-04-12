CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Tikvah Management Llc Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000.

CMPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

