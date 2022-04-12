Compass (NYSE:COMP) vs. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Critical Contrast

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Inpixon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% Inpixon -483.38% -33.40% -24.11%

61.9% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Inpixon shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Inpixon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass and Inpixon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion 0.43 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -2.83 Inpixon $15.99 million 2.23 -$69.15 million ($0.73) -0.32

Inpixon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inpixon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Compass and Inpixon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80 Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass presently has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 165.67%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Inpixon.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Inpixon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions. The Infrastructure segment offers third party hardware, software and related maintenance or warranty products and services. The company was founded by Abdus Salam Qureishi in 1972 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

