Comparing Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) & Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Invitation Homes and Tricon Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Homes 13.08% 2.85% 1.46% Tricon Residential N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Invitation Homes and Tricon Residential’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Homes $2.00 billion 12.50 $261.42 million $0.45 91.22 Tricon Residential $441.74 million 9.46 $445.26 million N/A N/A

Tricon Residential has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitation Homes.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Tricon Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Invitation Homes and Tricon Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Homes 0 2 14 1 2.94 Tricon Residential 0 2 7 0 2.78

Invitation Homes presently has a consensus target price of $46.37, suggesting a potential upside of 12.95%. Tricon Residential has a consensus target price of $18.28, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than Invitation Homes.

Dividends

Invitation Homes pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Tricon Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Invitation Homes pays out 195.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invitation Homes has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Invitation Homes is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Tricon Residential on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc. is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities. The Single Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes primarily within major cities in the United States Sun Belt. The Multi Family Rental Business segment owns and operates garden style multi family rental properties primarily in the United States Sun Belt and condominium quality rental apartments in downtown Toronto. The Residential Development Business segment designs and develops premier multi family rental properties in Toronto. The Private Funds and Advisory Business segment provides asset management, property management and development management services. The Corporate Activities segment provides support functions in the areas of accounting, treasury, credit management, information technology, legal, and human resources. The company was founded by Geoff

