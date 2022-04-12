Comparing Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) & Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust 34.47% 4.99% 1.21% Digital Realty Trust 38.60% 10.11% 4.89%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Digital Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Digital Realty Trust 0 5 7 1 2.69

Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.81%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $167.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.80%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Digital Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Digital Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $198.29 million 2.81 $68.35 million $1.14 9.07 Digital Realty Trust $4.43 billion 9.32 $1.71 billion $5.92 24.57

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. As of December 31, 2021, its investment portfolio includes 105 commercial real estate loan investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

