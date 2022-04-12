Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.71. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 1,361,919 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,985,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,072,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 964,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,741,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 429,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth about $253,000. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

