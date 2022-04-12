Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $708.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

