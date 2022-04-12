CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lowered to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

COMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

