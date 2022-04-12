Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 42,362 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 66,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 155,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86.

