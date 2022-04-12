Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ventas by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 1.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 8.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 434.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

