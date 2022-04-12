Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 713,519 shares of company stock worth $35,474,422. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

