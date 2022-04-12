Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,434 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.67) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.47) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.27) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

BHP Group Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.