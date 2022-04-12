Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,906,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $387.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.08 and its 200-day moving average is $469.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.46 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.73.

Domino’s Pizza Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.