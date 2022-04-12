Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,032,000 after purchasing an additional 137,175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 146,132 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,387,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,104,000 after acquiring an additional 471,632 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,000,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,805,000 after acquiring an additional 778,747 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

