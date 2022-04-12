Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith Sells 4,101 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51.

NYSE CMC traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $42.64. 625,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

