Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by B. Riley

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

COHU opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. Cohu has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cohu by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

