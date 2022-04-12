Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of CGNT opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

