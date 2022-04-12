CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Down 89.0% in March

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the March 15th total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CNSP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. 7,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,795. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

