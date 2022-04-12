Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. 23,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,301. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

