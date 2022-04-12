CloakCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $8.28 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003601 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and $7,080.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002495 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009187 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,824,178 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

