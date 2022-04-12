ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.33 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

