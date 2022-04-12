ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.33 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
