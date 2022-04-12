Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

CLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,367. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after buying an additional 4,748,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,059,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 2,158,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after buying an additional 2,051,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 923,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after buying an additional 556,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

