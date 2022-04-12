Clarkson (LON:CKN) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,655 ($47.63) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($58.25) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarkson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,089.29 ($53.29).

CKN stock opened at GBX 3,500 ($45.61) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,433 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,660.60. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 2,789.50 ($36.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,225 ($55.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 57 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Clarkson’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

