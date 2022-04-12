Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

