Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after buying an additional 12,856,497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $179,508,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $126,432,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

