Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after buying an additional 81,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

