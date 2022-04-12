Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 143.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

