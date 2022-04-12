Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Centene by 153.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after buying an additional 1,240,832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Centene by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after purchasing an additional 714,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 20.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 703,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.