Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,136,000 after buying an additional 191,154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 100,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,652,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $172.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $162.47 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

