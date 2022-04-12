Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 46.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 14.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ORIX stock opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.57. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.84.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). ORIX had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

