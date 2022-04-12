Clarius Group LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 401.7% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.05.

DFS opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.90. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

