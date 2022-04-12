Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

