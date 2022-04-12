Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

