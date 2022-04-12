Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343.

ABSI opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. Absci Co. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 2,111.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Absci Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

