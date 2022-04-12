Clarius Group LLC Invests $223,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Hologic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 93,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Hologic by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 949,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,063,000 after purchasing an additional 149,743 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

