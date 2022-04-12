Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

