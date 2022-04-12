Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

