Clarius Group LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after acquiring an additional 882,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 734,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

