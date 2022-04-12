Clarius Group LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

MSI opened at $233.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average is $241.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.54 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

