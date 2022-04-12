Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.98 and its 200-day moving average is $161.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

