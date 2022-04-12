Clarius Group LLC Buys 406 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.20.

RY opened at $108.86 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

