Clarius Group LLC Buys 139 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $242.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.77 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.97.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.