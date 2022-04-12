Clarius Group LLC Buys 128 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $1,891,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB opened at $215.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.90. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

