Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,010,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $123.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

